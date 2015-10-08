Sound the alarm! Rihanna appears to be in a very contrarian mood, and she's going to be singing about it.
Yesterday the Vanity Fair cover star took to Instagram to share details about her next album. Though no release date has been announced, her eighth album will be called ANTI. Needless to say, we are very pro this news.
The singer posted a note defining "ANTI" as a "person opposed to a particular policy, activity, or idea." She also revealed the artwork for the album, designed in collaboration with Roy Nachum.
"Rihanna has changed the history of album art," a statement posted to Instagram reads. "By continuing to follow her own instincts, her work strives to make an impact by doing the very antithesis of what the public expects."
In other words, we totally should not have been expecting an illustration of a shirtless little girl carrying a balloon and wearing a crown over her eyes. Look closely and you'll also see a series of dots — might it be Braille? Either way, the scarlet-streaked image is certainly striking, and we're curious to see how it meshes with Rihanna's next batch of songs. Bring it on.
OPENER IMAGE: WWD/Rex USA.
