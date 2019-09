Much of the world may be appalled by how former NAACP executive Rachel Dolezal lied about being Black for decades, but she's still got one major star in her corner: Rihanna The "Bitch Better Have My Money" singer appears on the cover of Vanity Fair's November 2015 issue, photographed by Annie Leibovitz. In the mag's pages, she got candid about a few things, including casual sex, Chris Brown and how she feels about Dolezal's summer scandal."I think she was a bit of a hero, because she kind of flipped on society a little bit," Rihanna said during the interview. "Is it such a horrible thing that she pretended to be black? Black is a great thing, and I think she legit changed people’s perspective a bit and woke people up.”It is unclear at this time if Rihanna's definition of a hero differs from that within traditional dictionaries. Yet it seems like the singer isn't quite clear on why people were upset to begin with.Let's just clear this up real quick: Rachel Dolezal celebrating Black culture is a great thing. But celebrating and treasuring a heritage doesn't mean you get to co-opt it for your own. The problem is that — as a white woman pretending to be a Black — Dolezal enjoyed the privileges of belonging to a cultural group, but could have sidestepped the discriminatory drawbacks of being a Black American at any time.As for how Rihanna thinks Dolezal changed perspectives and how she "woke people up," Vanity Fair didn't dig much deeper after that.