7 Can’t-Miss Events Even If You Don’t Have A Coachella Ticket

We know what you’re thinking… that Revolve Fest ? Three years after the festival was put on the map for less-than-great reasons (that year’s festivalgoers described it as akin to 2017’s Fyre Fest …), the hit event has fully recovered and is back to being a must-visit . Put on by the popular online fashion retailer, this year’s annual event will take place on Saturday, April 12 from 2-7 p.m. While the lineup for this year’s event has yet to be released, you can bet it’s going to be A+ based off of past performers like Post Malone, SZA, and Migos. Alongside beats to bop to, the festival also has tons of pop-up vendors, great food, and, of course, its infamous carousel swing (the first stop for your photo opp). Take your friends and keep your eyes peeled for one of the many celebs who are sure to stop by — Timmy C! Hailey Bieber! Kendall Jenner! You can enter to win tickets here