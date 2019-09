Instead Of A New Album, Rihanna Released This Video

The #RihannaNavy has been eagerly awaiting the release of Rihanna's eighth studio album since, well, pretty much the day after she dropped her last record in 2012. And while the regrettably early release of an incomplete album review on Mic.com yesterday led many to speculate that the singer would indeed be dropping her newest effort, ANTI , via Tidal on Black Friday, that turned out to simply not be the case. (What, world? Is the prospect of a touring Adele not enough of a Thanksgiving music miracle for you?) Instead, RiRi released a sultry new video teasing the album.Rihanna announced the new video, which shows her in a recording studio, on Twitter, telling fans that "there's more than meets the eye." The trailer is the second in a string of collaborations between the singer, Samsung, and theater company Punchdrunk. It shows her walking slowly, but purposefully, towards hauntingly lit recording equipment as music swells and she becomes seemingly taken over by the beat.