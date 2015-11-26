Stop Everything: Adele Is Going On Tour

Oh, that sneaky, sneaky Adele. In a video posted on her Instagram today, the British singer admitted that she's been totally "bluffing." Turns out, she is, in fact, going on tour. Her 2016 dates will be her first tour since 2011.
There is, of course, a catch — for North American fans, at least. So far, the tour is limited to the U.K., Ireland, and the rest of Europe. Belfast will be the first stop come February, with further dates set for Dublin, Manchester, London, Glasgow, and Birmingham. Adele will then move on to mainland European cities.
U.K. tickets go on pre-sale for members of the singer's website on Tuesday, December 1. General sales begin December 4. Take that into account before you break your budget on Black Friday.
Watch Adele's announcement — complete with a "Hello, it's me" shout-out — below. Admit it: You're excited.
