Update: Rihanna Addresses Her Mysterious Grammys Absence

This story was originally published February 15 at 9:40 pm:Tonight, Rihanna broke our hearts. The singer cancelled her Grammys performance just hours before she was due to go on stage.She released her album , ANTI, last month and was scheduled to perform the track, "Kiss It Better."

TMZ broke the news saying the singer was suffering from a vocal chord injury that could result in permanent damage if she went on with the performance.The singer's rep also gave this statement to JustJared.com explaining her absence:“Based on Rihanna's examination, after Grammy rehearsal today, Rihanna's doctor put her on vocal rest for 48-hours because she was at risk of hemorrhaging her vocal chords. The antibiotics she has been on for 3-days did not kill the infection adequately therefore she cannot perform safely.”A Refinery29 writer reporting from the Grammys relayed to us that Rihanna was originally scheduled to perform after Ellie Goulding and be introduced by James Corden. Sadly that didn't happen.It appears even Rihanna's band was caught off-guard by the news. Nuno Bettencourt, who plays guitar, uploaded this picture two days before the show. "Tune in... Today was just the run through at Staples, but on Monday, I will be hitting the Grammy stage with the "non cardboard cutout" version of this girl right here. Ri-United for one night only... Epic. #Rihanna #calledoffthebench " he captioned the photo