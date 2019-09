Everything You Need To Know About Rihanna's ANTI, In GIFs

Were you lucky enough to download the free version of Rihanna's new surprise album, ANTI?If you were, you already know that Rihanna's eighth album unveils a totally raw and daring new side of herself. If not, then do it right now...what are you waiting for?It's a big turning point for Bad Gal RiRi. We feel the "anti" vibe down to the core of this album. It sounds like she's trying to appeal to a new type of listener. With no stand-out booty shakers, like " Rude Boy " and " We Found Love ," she has left her old radio-loving audience in the dust.There's no bad-ass girl anthem, like " Bitch Better Have My Money ," or get-stuck-in-your-head-all-day choruses like " Umbrella ." But there are plenty of emotional, creative, and overall surprising tracks.The whole album (non-deluxe version) is less than 45 minutes long, but still attracted a lot of hot contributors, including The Weeknd, SZA, Timbaland, Travis Scott, and Drake.