Everything You Need To Know About Rihanna's ANTI, In GIFs

Morgan Baila
Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images.
Were you lucky enough to download the free version of Rihanna's new surprise album, ANTI?

If you were, you already know that Rihanna's eighth album unveils a totally raw and daring new side of herself. If not, then do it right now...what are you waiting for?

It's a big turning point for Bad Gal RiRi. We feel the "anti" vibe down to the core of this album. It sounds like she's trying to appeal to a new type of listener. With no stand-out booty shakers, like "Rude Boy" and "We Found Love," she has left her old radio-loving audience in the dust.

There's no bad-ass girl anthem, like "Bitch Better Have My Money," or get-stuck-in-your-head-all-day choruses like "Umbrella." But there are plenty of emotional, creative, and overall surprising tracks.

The whole album (non-deluxe version) is less than 45 minutes long, but still attracted a lot of hot contributors, including The Weeknd, SZA, Timbaland, Travis Scott, and Drake.
Now, let's dissect them, one-by-one.
1. Consideration

The One That Perfectly Sets The Mood For The Album

Best line: Let me cover your shit in glitter / I can make it gold
2. James Joint

The One That You Light One Up To (If You Live In A State Where That Is Legal & You Have The Proper License)

Best line: I'd rather be smoking weed / Every time we breathe
3. Kiss It Better

The One That Newly Single Girls Will Relate To & Cry Along With

Best lyric: What are you willing to do? / Tell me what you're willing to do?
4. Work

The One With Drake That Isn't As Good As I Hoped It Would Be & Has A Highly Anticipated Music Video

Best line: Work work work / Work work
5. Desperado

The One That You Need To Crank Up & Try To Dance To

Best line: Desperado / Sittin' in an old Monte Carlo
6. Woo

The One That The Weeknd & Travis Scott Worked On

Best line: I don't really care aboutcha no more / I don't even really care aboutcha no more
7. Needed Me

The One That Sounds The Most Like A "Bad Gal RiRi" Song

Best line: Didn't they tell you that I was a savage? / Fuck your white horse on the carriage
8. Yeah, I Said It

The Sexy One You Can Slow Grind (& Do Other Things) To

Best line: Take it home on your camera phone / Get a little bad
9. Same Ol' Mistakes

The One That Sounds Nothing Like Old RiRi, But Is Pretty Magical

Best line: I feel like a whole new person / So how will I know what it's like
Note: If you like this song, I suggest you check out Tame Impala right now. Because this is their song (literally) that Rihanna covered and retitled.
10. Never Ending

The One You Can Sing Along To

Best line: The drug and the dream / I lost connection / Oh come back to me / So I can feel alive again
11. Love On The Brain

The Surprising Amy Winehousey One With Maj Vocal Range

Best line: It must be love on the brain / That has got me feelin' this way / It beats me black and blue / But it fucks me so good
12. Higher

The Other Soulful Emotional One Where She Drunk Dials

Best line: This whiskey got me feelin' pretty / So pardon if I'm impolite
13. Close To You

The Slow Piano One You Can Skip

Best line: I love in your direction / Hoping that the message goes somewhere close to you
Overall prognosis? Rihanna took a big experimental leap on this album. She combined synth sounds and heavy 808 beats with piano ballads and emotionally charged lyrics. It's a lot to take in at once, especially since it is nothing like her old sound.

But after a few repeats, you learn to like 'em all.
Welcome, Anti-Rihanna 2.0.
