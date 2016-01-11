Bless up .... I will never stop ..IM UP TO SOMETHING !! #Wethebest #ovo @wethebestmusic @djkhaled x @champagnepapi major 🔑🔑🔑🔑 alert !!!🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

A video posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Jan 10, 2016 at 1:29am PST