Bad Gal RiRi and Champagne Papi seem to have something cool in the works.
Rihanna and Drake were both spotted possibly filming a music video at a Los Angeles mall, Eagle Rock Plaza, this weekend, Complex reports.
If history is any indication, the song, supposedly titled "Work," should be a good one — based on the success of their previous collaborations, "Take Care" and "What's My Name?"
And it looks like it is going to be a pretty ridiculous video, too. Fans caught on to what the two stars were up to at the mall, and started showing up to get some behind-the-scenes access.
More pics from Drake and Rihanna's video 👀 pic.twitter.com/la8OSssAqd— אריק (@okayerick) January 10, 2016
And another tweeted a picture of a horse with the Louis Vuitton logos printed all over it. (Whattt?)
LV horses @Rihanna's new video ft @drake #WORK MAJOR KEY🔑 pic.twitter.com/ahYvj4rWFi— SaDe (@SadeS2RiRi) January 10, 2016
The same fan even recorded a brief clip of the song being performed from the parking lot of the mall.
little snippet of @Rihanna's part in #WORK new music video filming 👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/nZzIU9Oqk3— SaDe (@SadeS2RiRi) January 10, 2016
Drake knows what's up when that hotline blings, and Rihanna knows how to get her damn money. Together, we're pretty sure they're unstoppable.
