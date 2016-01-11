Did Rihanna & Drake Just Secretly Film A Music Video Together At A Mall?

Morgan Baila
Bad Gal RiRi and Champagne Papi seem to have something cool in the works.

Rihanna and Drake were both spotted possibly filming a music video at a Los Angeles mall, Eagle Rock Plaza, this weekend, Complex reports.

If history is any indication, the song, supposedly titled "Work," should be a good one — based on the success of their previous collaborations, "Take Care" and "What's My Name?"

And it looks like it is going to be a pretty ridiculous video, too. Fans caught on to what the two stars were up to at the mall, and started showing up to get some behind-the-scenes access.
Advertisement

One person spotted a flashy Louis Vuitton-printed car. (Oh, yes.)

Photo via @okerick.

And another tweeted a picture of a horse with the Louis Vuitton logos printed all over it. (Whattt?)

Photo via @SadeS2RiRi.

The same fan even recorded a brief clip of the song being performed from the parking lot of the mall.

Video via @SadeS2RiRi.

Neither artist has personally posted any spoilers or previews from the video, but they have both been teasing the release of their 2016 albums for a while. It also seems that another rapper might be making a cameo in the video, Snapchat superstar DJ Khaled.


Drake knows what's up when that hotline blings, and Rihanna knows how to get her damn money. Together, we're pretty sure they're unstoppable.

Gif via Tumblr.
Advertisement

More from Music