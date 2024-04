Cowboy Carter Isn’t Revenge. It’s A Reeducation.

After Jay-Z called out the Academy in a speech at this year’s Grammys, I wrote that he and Beyoncé should have stayed home . I pointed out how fruitless it is to beg for scraps from these legacy white institutions that exist to uphold the status quo. “You've got to keep showing up. Keep showing up. Until they give you all those accolades you feel you deserve. Until they call you chairman. Until they call you a genius. Until they call you the greatest of all time,” Jay-Z said at the Grammys. As I asked then, how many times should we “show up” just to be disrespected or ignored? And the thing is, Beyoncé has already been called a genius and the greatest of all time — maybe not by the Grammys or by the CMAs, but by her fans, by Black folks, and by critics at large. So I understand the pushback to this narrative. I understand why NPR’s Sheldon Pierce wrote about Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s “blank space,” pointing out that “in the Carters' ongoing push for acceptance, most roads seem to lead to a white establishment”. The piece goes on to say, “... what is curious about the efforts of pop's royal couple is how they've triumphed by just about any other metric, and how doggedly they still pursue the approval of a few institutions as the definitive appraisal of their worth. It's no one's place to tell them not to fight, but it may be time to recognise that fight as something other than activism.”