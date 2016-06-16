Parents and social media may not always mix well, but consider Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Lawson, the exception to the rule. The superstar mom, fashion designer, and motivational speaker has taken a few cues from her two daughters when it comes to building a loyal Instagram following. Ever since the Knowles matriarch bounced back from a contentious divorce and found love again, Tina has been living her best life — feeling happier and stronger — and showing us all the way online. Mama Tina’s got a brand new bag and has given us a glimpse of her world, one Instagram photo at a time. And well, let’s just say it’s clear where Queen Bey gets her flawlessness.



If you have yet to hit that follow button, make the change now. We promise it's worth it. These are the top six reasons why you need to get in formation and follow Tina Lawson, stat.