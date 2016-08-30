Skip navigation!
Jasmine Grant
Pop Culture
These 5 Things Prove Rihanna Has Officially Put Drake In The Friend Zone
Jasmine Grant
Aug 30, 2016
Pop Culture
15 Celeb Couple Switch-Ups We Did NOT See Coming
Jasmine Grant
Aug 8, 2016
Entertainment News
These 10 Celebrities Knew Exactly What To Say About #BlackLivesMatter
Jasmine Grant
Jul 14, 2016
Pop Culture
7 Times Blac Chyna Expertly Threw Shade At The Kardashians
The past year has been a full-on shade-throwing fest between Blac Chyna and the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and we’ve been sipping tea while watching the
by
Jasmine Grant
Pop Culture
6 Reasons You Should Be Following Beyoncé's Mom On Instagram As O...
Parents and social media may not always mix well, but consider Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Lawson, the exception to the rule. The superstar mom, fashion
by
Jasmine Grant
Music
6 Times Beyoncé Sang About Infidelity Before
Lemonade
Jay Z's alleged infidelity has clearly been one of the biggest trending topics of the week, thanks to Beyoncé’s highly lauded Lemonade album. The
by
Jasmine Grant
Work & Money
Is Hating Your Job Costing You Money?
Let’s face it — not all of us are at our dream jobs. If you have landed your ideal gig by now, chances are it took some hustling to get there. Every
by
Jasmine Grant
