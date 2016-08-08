15 Celeb Couple Switch-Ups We Did NOT See Coming

If there’s anything that we've definitively learned in 2016, it’s that celebrities have to deal with the rollercoaster ride called dating just like the rest of us. Sure, they might look way more glam on their dates. And they might have screaming matches in more exotic locales. But they (probably) feel pain, too.



Now that we’ve made it through the first half of the year, we’ve noticed that lots of celeb couples that kissed when the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve have already called it quits. On the flip side, other stars — such as Gwen Stefani and Taylor Swift — have found themselves in brand-new relationships. Some of them (ahem, Kylie Jenner and Tyga) even had time to break up and then get back together within just a few months. But, as all teenagers (and former teenagers) know, that's just life.