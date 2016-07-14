These 10 Celebrities Knew Exactly What To Say About #BlackLivesMatter

The past week has been tense for Americans. The recent shootings of Alton Sterling, Philando Castile, and the five police officers in Dallas has left the country in a state of anger, confusion, and grief. Celebrities like Mischa Barton, Wendy Williams, and Justin Timberlake recently caught flack for using their platforms poorly in trying to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Despite their best efforts to retract a momentary slip of the tongue (or bad case of Twitter fingers, in Timberlake's case), it became crystal clear just how out of touch they are with the climate of this country.
Thankfully, there were a few stars who get it. Macklemore, Olivia Wilde, Beyoncé, and a few others boldly used their voices to stand up for injustice — creating a prototype for how celebrities can use their voices to make a difference.
