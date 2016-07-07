Twitter Reminds Wendy Williams She Doesn't Have The Range To Talk About Racial Justice

"I would be really offended if there was a school known as a historically white college,” Williams said. “We have historically Black colleges."
Wendy Williams takes pots and pans out the oven with her bare hands :( pic.twitter.com/EfRb89aVJx— C R W N (@TheThomasCRWN) July 6, 2016
Williams went on to offer another false equivalence: With the existence of the NAACP, shouldn't there be a similar organization aimed at advancing the interests of white people and white power?
To clarify: HBCUs ("Historically Black Colleges and Universities") were developed because the overwhelming majority of higher-education institutions were founded before integration. If schools weren't explicitly founded by or for white people, segregation made their classrooms and privileges available only to them. And, for the record, there are several white power organizations that concern themselves with advancing far-right interests — you may have heard of the most high-profile among them, the Ku Klux Klan.
But anyway.
Online, Twitter users supplied Williams with the receipts to refute her bogus points.
Wendy Williams talmbout she'd be offended if there were Historically White Colleges. FOOL, EVERY COLLEGE THAT ISN'T AN HBCU IS JUST THAT.— Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) July 6, 2016
Wendy Williams is hating on HBCUs and the NAACP, yet her show is on BET 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/tRyn6AmoAN— Savannah L. Barker (@savannah_lb) July 7, 2016
So Wendy Williams on "BET" bashing HBCU'S huh??? On BET ya'll... pic.twitter.com/8mWcOu7ulG— LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) July 6, 2016
Fun fact: The reason why HBCUs were created, @WendyWilliams, is many of the colleges were HWCUs & wouldn't admit us. https://t.co/UdDzV0jCnJ— ☔️ April ☔️ (@ReignOfApril) July 6, 2016
The HBCU community looking at Wendy Williams right now like... #WendyWilliams #HBCUsMatter pic.twitter.com/LKE84d87Tk— ShakariSBriggs (@ShakariSBriggs) July 6, 2016
Everyone is dragging Wendy Williams for filth and I'm all here for it. Let me sit back and read the comments. pic.twitter.com/rNupmgkrlC— Cookie's Fur Coat (@Cookiebaby23) July 6, 2016