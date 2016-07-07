Twitter Reminds Wendy Williams She Doesn't Have The Range To Talk About Racial Justice



Williams went on to offer another false equivalence: With the existence of the NAACP, shouldn't there be a similar organization aimed at advancing the interests of white people and white power?



To clarify: HBCUs ("Historically Black Colleges and Universities") were developed because the overwhelming majority of higher-education institutions were founded before integration. If schools weren't explicitly founded by or for white people, segregation made their classrooms and privileges available only to them. And, for the record, there are several white power organizations that concern themselves with advancing far-right interests — you may have heard of the most high-profile among them, the Ku Klux Klan.



But anyway.



Online, Twitter users supplied Williams with the receipts to refute her bogus points.

