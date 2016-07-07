"Because you keep incessantly promoting their cowardly intolerance!" he tweeted. "Not a single sane sentence in their claim. Not one."
This article was originally published on July 5, 2016.
After more than 5,000 people signed a Change.org petition asking ABC to fire Grey's Anatomy actor/known woke bae Jesse Williams, Shonda Rhimes fired back. "Um, people?" Rhimes tweeted, "Boo don't need a petition. #shondalandrules"
A person named Erin Smith wrote the online request, calling Williams' acceptance speech at the BET Awards — which has been met with acclaim — a "racist, hate speech against law enforcement and white people." Smith's petition was created July 1, and has received upwards of 5,000 signatures in four days.
Williams' words at the BET Awards was a stirring speech on Black identity, cultural appropriation, and the struggle against police brutality and misconduct. "Now, what we’ve been doing is looking at the data," Williams said in the speech, "and we know that police somehow manage to deescalate, disarm and not kill white people everyday."
Rhimes' dismissal of the petition to fire Williams was echoed online. Fans of Williams and Rhimes pointed out the greatest irony of the Smith's request: Some of the ABC executives that could fire Williams (including Rhimes herself) are Black women who have voiced their support for his inspiring call to action.
Jesse Williams is a reverse racist! I'm sending a petition to ABC!— ☔️ April ☔️ (@ReignOfApril) July 4, 2016
Head of ABC: Black woman
Greys Creator: Black woman
Director: Black woman
So this petition about Jesse Williams popped on the TL. Gave me a headache, but this one comment lowkey made my day. pic.twitter.com/2jukQCyu1L— X (@XLNB) July 3, 2016
Seems like this petition to get Jesse Williams canned is just white tears over someone speaking truth— Richard Harrold (@newzdude76) July 5, 2016
Folks were really trying to get Jesse Williams fired for speaking truth to power at BET Awards like Shondaland isn’t run by a black woman— rebkah howard (@pink_funk) July 5, 2016
A person of colour speaks out about systematic racism and subsequently gets fired from his job for being “racist” https://t.co/GEcnqlG47F— Anthony Anaxagorou (@Anthony1983) July 4, 2016
Imagine being this racist that you take the time out of your day to create and/or sign this https://t.co/4qmcMY612y— amy santiago (@crxssida) July 3, 2016
Do not promote empty people & their tantrums. Pure clickbait to gain followers, attention & money, for themselves, not you. Never you.— jesseWilliams. (@iJesseWilliams) July 3, 2016