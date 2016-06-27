Justin Timberlake Is Getting Flak After Praising Jesse Williams' BET Awards Speech

Justin Timberlake has apologized after a tweet he sent in support of Jesse Williams' BET Awards speech prompted comments questioning the singer's role in cultural appropriation.
Williams' speech, in which he demanded respect for Black culture, earned a standing ovation and praises from many corners. Timberlake took to Twitter to express his admiration.
Critics were quick to accuse the pop star of cultural appropriation, specifically citing his controversial Super Bowl Halftime Show performance with Janet Jackson in 2004. Jackson took the blame for her nipple-exposing wardrobe malfunction, while Timberlake distanced himself from the situation.
@jtimberlake @iJesseWilliams Did you like the part when Jesse talked about white people stealing from us? That should resonate with you.— sockruhtese (@sockruhtese) June 27, 2016
Timberlake defended his motives to one Twitter user who accused him of "appropriating our music and culture." Feminist writer Roxane Gay added that he should apologize to Jackson.
Oh, you sweet soul. The more you realize that we are the same, the more we can have a conversation.— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 27, 2016
The singer continued to backtrack and ultimately issued an apology.
I feel misunderstood. I responded to a specific tweet that wasn't meant to be a general response. I shouldn't have responded anyway...— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 27, 2016
I forget this forum sometimes... I was truly inspired by @iJesseWilliams speech because I really do feel that we are all one... A human race— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 27, 2016
I apologize to anyone that felt I was out of turn. I have nothing but LOVE FOR YOU AND ALL OF US.— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 27, 2016
--JT
