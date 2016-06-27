Story from Pop Culture

Justin Timberlake Is Getting Flak After Praising Jesse Williams' BET Awards Speech

Erin Donnelly
Justin Timberlake has apologized after a tweet he sent in support of Jesse Williams' BET Awards speech prompted comments questioning the singer's role in cultural appropriation.

Williams' speech, in which he demanded respect for Black culture, earned a standing ovation and praises from many corners. Timberlake took to Twitter to express his admiration.


Critics were quick to accuse the pop star of cultural appropriation, specifically citing his controversial Super Bowl Halftime Show performance with Janet Jackson in 2004. Jackson took the blame for her nipple-exposing wardrobe malfunction, while Timberlake distanced himself from the situation.


Timberlake defended his motives to one Twitter user who accused him of "appropriating our music and culture." Feminist writer Roxane Gay added that he should apologize to Jackson.

The singer continued to backtrack and ultimately issued an apology.

