The past year has been a full-on shade-throwing fest between Blac Chyna and the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and we’ve been sipping tea while watching the drama unfold. Now that Blac Chyna has cemented her place in the Kardashian family Christmas photo (like it or not), it’s worth noting that we've never seen a woman scorned get revenge quite like this.
The soon-to-be reality star (real name: Angela White) went from making brief appearances in the Kardashian inner circle to being their arch-nemesis to taking on their last name…all within the span of a couple years. The camera-shy Blac Chyna hasn’t yet spoken to the press about the Kardashians, but she does leverage her large social media following to let the world in on her love-hate relationship with Hollywood’s most famous family. And she's delivered some major laughs in the process.
Here’s a look at Blac Chyna’s shadiest gestures toward the Kardashian-Jenners.
