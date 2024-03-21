Beyoncé Going Country Is Already Causing All This Conversation

Years of researching the genre’s history, studying its musical archive, and teaming up with a band of respected country collaborators —coupled with her Houston upbringing— has culminated in Beyoncé’s latest creation, her acting as a catalyst for change to help push Black artists to the forefront of the Yeehaw agenda they’ve made strides in for years. In activating her calculated vision (sweet revenge against those who rejected her), the superstar continued the work of Black women country leaders like Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer, who have consistently represented the folks taking back their rightful place in the genre. “This release and [Beyoncé’s] statement have [shown], first and foremost, how important it is to be given space, but also take up space in this genre even when those in charge have decided you are not deserving,” says Stephanie Jacques, a Nashville-based indie country singer-songwriter. “If Beyoncé felt uncomfortable and unwelcome in this space, imagine how so many of us Black and minority country artists and fans have been feeling. What this does is bring awareness and a light to the genre that wasn’t made for one type of person, but [a place] where our stories should be equally welcomed.”