I’m so thankful to have experienced every single era of Beyoncé thus far and to have watched her evolve into the one of the most important artists of my lifetime. Her attention to detail, passion for her craft, and God-given talent is unmatched in her industry. It’s why she is the best of the best. But even beyond giving us undeniably quality music to enjoy album after album, Beyoncé has also given us a beautiful, one-of-a-kind community through the BeyHive. We’re strangers-turned-family who are united in our good taste, good vibes, and love for a good woman, and that’s a connection that can’t be broken. We’ll always have this. We’ll always have each other. And as we play Renaissance on a loop, that’s something to celebrate, too.