Beyoncé's Publicist Has A Stern Message For The Beyhive

In the wake of the alleged side-eye seen around the world, Beyoncé's publicist Yvette Noel-Schure has told the Beyhive not to "spread hate."
The whole thing started when a video surfaced of Beyoncé at a Golden State Warriors game with her husband Jay-Z. The two were guests of Nicole Curran and her husband Joseph Lacob, who owns the team. At one point during the night, Curran leans over to talk to Jay-Z, and Bey's facial expression shifts into one many fans read as pissed off.
Beyoncé has not commented publicly about whether or not she was actually annoyed by Curran speaking to Jay-Z in that moment, but that didn't stop some members of the Beyhive from attacking Curran on social media. Things got so bad that Curran clapped back at the haters in the comments section of Instagram.
"Listen Beehive [sic]. I respect Queen B. I love her! I talked to her husband twice tonight," Curran wrote, according to a screenshot posted by The Shade Room. "First, to take a drink order for them both when they arrived as they were our guests. Second, to explain why I gave his wife a rose from a fan. All of this has been taken out of context. I am a happily married woman. Telling me to kill myself?????? Somehow I don't think she would support this."
Per The Shade Room, Curran also Instagrammed a photo of herself adjusting Bey's hair, which has since been deleted.
Now, Bey's publicist is reminding fans that it's time to spread love, not vicious hate for literally no reason. In the caption of a photo of Beyoncé and Jay-Z from their On The Run II tour, Noel-Schure wrote:
"I am looking back today at the start of The OTRII tour, one year ago. It was a place of joy, unimaginable entertainment from two of the best performers in the world, and a place of love. Every single day on that tour I saw love. Which is why I also want to speak here to the beautiful BeyHiVE. I know your love runs deep but that love has to be given to every human. It will bring no joy to the person you love so much if you spew hate in her name. We love you."
This isn't the first time that fans have come for a person whom they assumed Bey was unhappy with. Remember all that Becky With the Good Hair drama? Pretty much every celebrity, from Rita Ora to designer Rachel Roy, had to deny they were the person name checked on Lemonade to avoid the swarm of the Beyhive. Standom is all good and fun, but when real people have the potential to get hurt, it's time to follow Noel-Schure's lead. Spread love, don't spew hate.
