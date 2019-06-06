Nicole Curran, The Woman "Shaded" By Beyoncé, Defends Herself Amid Online Harassment

It didn't take long for the latest Beyoncé meme to go south. Bey and Jay-Z attended a Golden State Warriors basketball game Wednesday night and sat alongside the team owner and his wife, Nicole Curran. During the game, ESPN captured Curran leaning over Beyoncé to talk to Jay-Z, and many people interpreted the singer's facial expression as one of annoyance. The video prompted the Hive to flood Curran's Instagram with bees and, according to a comment Curran left before disabling her account, send death threats.
"Listen Beehive [sic]. I respect Queen B. I love her! I talked to her husband twice tonight," Curran wrote, according to a screenshot posted by The Shade Room. "First, to take a drink order for them both when they arrived as they were our guests. Second, to explain why I gave his wife a rose from a fan. All of this has been taken out of context. I am a happily married woman. Telling me to kill myself?????? Somehow I don't think she would support this."
ESPN writer Ramona Shelburne spoke to Curran following the meme, and tweeted that she was "in tears."
Just spoke to Nicole Curran, the wife of Warriors owner Joe Lacob, about the “incident “ with Beyoncé last night. She was in tears. Said she had been getting death threats on social media all night this morning she disabled her IG account just to make it stop.— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019
Beyoncé's fans have a reputation for their ruthless dedication — one recently threw a lemon at Ariana Grande while she was performing at Coachella simply because she was headlining the festival the year after Beychella. However, Bey has never publicly condemned their actions. It's possible this could be the straw that breaks the camel's back, lest she risk never going to another Golden State Warrior game again.
Then again, it's Beyoncé. She can get tickets to whatever basketball games she wants.
