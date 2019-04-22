Ariana Grande's Sweetener tour is underway — with a quick pit stop at Coachella. Here, her ponytail (just go with it) diaries about the experience.
I've known Justin Bieber since back when my ends were roots, so the singer's surprise performance during Ariana Grande's second Coachella weekend should really come as no surprise at all. The two also just appeared on Lil Dicky's new song "Earth," which involved a bizarre music video (I, thankfully, did not make an appearance). That being said, the performance was last minute. As the duo announced on stage, Ariana asked Justin to join her that same day — which means, yes, Justin does just walk around dressed like that.
The two closed out Ariana's Coachella weekend with "Sorry," but only after killing her intense set list that first blew minds last weekend. From old hits like "Dangerous Woman" to more recent singles from her album Thank U, Next, we, once again, delivered.
Speaking of, here's the "Dangerous Woman" in action:
HER VOCALS ARE INSANE AND HER PERFORMANCE IS FCKING AMAZING WOW ARIANA GRANDE U DID THAT #ARICHELLA pic.twitter.com/5YSaKZPfaj— grande (@imaginecuIt) April 22, 2019
But, before we go any further, we need to talk. Who the fuck threw a lemon at Ariana Grande last night?
Durante a performance de "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored", no Coachella, uma pessoa atirou um limão em Ariana Grande. #Coachella#Arichella pic.twitter.com/VQouSb25TV— Info Ariana Mídia | #ARICHELLA (@infoarianamidia) April 22, 2019
If you're asking yourself, "why a lemon?" then let me tell you. Despite the fact that we should be celebrating that Beyoncé blessed Coachella with her headlining performances last year only to pass the baton to Ariana-freaking-Grande this year, it would appear a Bey stan decided to (literally) throw that positive energy out the window. The anonymous person tossed an actual lemon at Ari (a reference to Beyoncé's Lemonade album) in an attempt to discredit the performance. And in case you were wondering if Ariana noticed, she did:
Someone from the #Coachella audience threw a lemon at Ariana Grande while performing. via @PopAlarms_ pic.twitter.com/pMu7yeRpt2— musicnewsfact (@MAhmed03215) April 22, 2019
I'm getting heated — and not just from hair straighteners — so let's move on to more pleasant things.
“I wasn’t going to bring out any guests tonight,” Ariana told the crowd ahead of her surprise guest. “But my friend Justin Bieber came all the way out.” (But let's face it: he would have probably been in the audience anyway, since last weekend he shared a hug with Billie Eilish in that very crowd).
Ariana Grande brought out Justin Bieber and then he announced a new album on the way pic.twitter.com/xn8KyUO2Jv— Nicholas Shutes (@nshutes31) April 22, 2019
As if no time had passed, Justin whipped out a rendition of "Sorry" that had everyone dancing — and followed it up with some exciting news.
JUSTIN BIEBER AND ARIANA GRANDE WERE SINGING SORRY TOGETHER ON ONE STAGE AT COACHELLA #ARICHELLA pic.twitter.com/WfwgrAAZJa— jeska (@bieberjimin) April 22, 2019
First, he explained that it was his first time performing live in "like two years, so I had to get my groove back, had to get my swag back, you know what I’m saying." Then he dropped a quick tease before jetting off:
“Album coming soon.”
Thank you @ArianaGrande . Thank you @coachella. That felt right. Love you.— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 22, 2019
"Thank you @ArianaGrande . Thank you @coachella," he tweeted after the performance. "That felt right. Love you." Earlier in the weekend, Bieber also teased a song on Instagram Story that sounds like it's about Hailey Bieber, who was in the crowd cheering on her husband.
Now that Ariana has wrapped Coachella, she'll return to her regularly scheduled Sweetener tour...but judging by how things have been going, we're in for just as many surprises.
