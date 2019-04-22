Story from Inside Ariana Grande’s Tour

Thank U, Next City: Tales From The Ariana Grande Sweetener Tour — Coachella (Week 2)

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG.
Ariana Grande's Sweetener tour is underway — with a quick pit stop at Coachella. Here, her ponytail (just go with it) diaries about the experience.
I've known Justin Bieber since back when my ends were roots, so the singer's surprise performance during Ariana Grande's second Coachella weekend should really come as no surprise at all. The two also just appeared on Lil Dicky's new song "Earth," which involved a bizarre music video (I, thankfully, did not make an appearance). That being said, the performance was last minute. As the duo announced on stage, Ariana asked Justin to join her that same day — which means, yes, Justin does just walk around dressed like that.
Advertisement
The two closed out Ariana's Coachella weekend with "Sorry," but only after killing her intense set list that first blew minds last weekend. From old hits like "Dangerous Woman" to more recent singles from her album Thank U, Next, we, once again, delivered.
Speaking of, here's the "Dangerous Woman" in action:
But, before we go any further, we need to talk. Who the fuck threw a lemon at Ariana Grande last night?
If you're asking yourself, "why a lemon?" then let me tell you. Despite the fact that we should be celebrating that Beyoncé blessed Coachella with her headlining performances last year only to pass the baton to Ariana-freaking-Grande this year, it would appear a Bey stan decided to (literally) throw that positive energy out the window. The anonymous person tossed an actual lemon at Ari (a reference to Beyoncé's Lemonade album) in an attempt to discredit the performance. And in case you were wondering if Ariana noticed, she did:
Related Stories
Ariana Grande Gets Real About Depression
Earth Day Finally Has Its Own Bop
Ariana Grande Reshaped Coachella In Her Image
I'm getting heated — and not just from hair straighteners — so let's move on to more pleasant things.
“I wasn’t going to bring out any guests tonight,” Ariana told the crowd ahead of her surprise guest. “But my friend Justin Bieber came all the way out.” (But let's face it: he would have probably been in the audience anyway, since last weekend he shared a hug with Billie Eilish in that very crowd).
As if no time had passed, Justin whipped out a rendition of "Sorry" that had everyone dancing — and followed it up with some exciting news.
Advertisement
First, he explained that it was his first time performing live in "like two years, so I had to get my groove back, had to get my swag back, you know what I’m saying." Then he dropped a quick tease before jetting off:
“Album coming soon.”
"Thank you @ArianaGrande . Thank you @coachella," he tweeted after the performance. "That felt right. Love you." Earlier in the weekend, Bieber also teased a song on Instagram Story that sounds like it's about Hailey Bieber, who was in the crowd cheering on her husband.
Now that Ariana has wrapped Coachella, she'll return to her regularly scheduled Sweetener tour...but judging by how things have been going, we're in for just as many surprises.
Advertisement

More from Music

R29 Original Series