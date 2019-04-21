When Kendall Jenner posted a photo with Hailey Bieber, I doubt she expected her comment section to go from zero to 100 real quick, courtesy of Justin Bieber. But alas, it did, because as the singer made explicitly clear he loves boobs — specifically, his wife’s.
“Baes boobs,” Justin wrote underneath the photo along with two flame emojis. The comment garnered more than 1,400 replies, mostly “LOLs” from fans who couldn’t help but be tickled by his blatant thirstiness.
This is one of those sweet eye roll moments. On one hand, I’d like to point out that it’s not like you haven’t seen them before, Biebs. Then again, I hope when I get married my husband is this thirsty behind me too.
The couple, who tied the knot in the fall of 2018, frequently gush about each other on social media. Just a few days ago, Hailey shared that she loves Justin “more every single day” on Instagram.
“You are an incredible man, you make me a better human being, you make me happier than I’ve ever been. Insanely proud of who you are and who you’re becoming,” the model wrote.
Thirsty or not, it’s clear these two are seriously in love.
