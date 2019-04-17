It's not (always) easy to be a part of the Kardashian empire. The five sisters — Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian — haven't just taken over reality TV, but have come to dominate the fashion, cosmetics, and wellness industries, as well. They are truly the dream team, but in an interview with The Telegraph, Kendall admitted that she sometimes felt she didn't fit in with the rest of her sisters because of their varied body types and different interests.
“My sisters are a lot curvier than me,” she told the outlet. “They have boobs and I don’t have boobs. Growing up being this little twiggy girl, I saw my sisters and always thought ‘Oh no am I supposed to be more sexy like them?’ I almost felt like I didn’t fit in for a part of my life."
She also told the outlet that she strays from the pack due in her desire to keep private, appearing less than her older sisters on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She is the self-proclaimed "nerd" of the family, and "not necessarily a lot like them."
While this may have troubled Kendall growing up, she's come to terms with her place in the Kardashian dynasty.
"I like that I have a different vibe to everyone," she admitted. "I like to do different things. And that’s okay."
While her sisters also model — Kim most recently appeared on the cover of Vogue — Kendall has made it her full time career. You'll more often see her on a billboard than all over KUWTK.
All this just leads me to wonder: What family dynamics will the new generation of Kardashians have to unpack in the public eye?
