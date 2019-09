A Timeline Of Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Long & Winding Relationship

According to reports (and the very cryptic social media posts of the pair's respective fathers), Baldwin and Bieber are getting married , just one month into their newly-sparked romance. But while this alleged engagement may come as a shock to fans, these two actually have a much longer history than one may expect. In fact, while they may have only been spotted making out in Brooklyn less than one month ago, Baldwin and Bieber have a nine-year long relationship in the rearview mirror.