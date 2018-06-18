Justin Bieber Is Making Out With His Church Friend Hailey Baldwin

Hiding in the corner of the shadow of Pariana and Niyanka (couple's name is a work in progess...) — linger Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.
Long-time church friends and short-time lovers, Bieber and Baldwin were seen around New York and Brooklyn this weekend hanging out with fans, each other, and also making out in public just weeks after Baldwin and Shawn Mendes teased, and then quashed, rumors that they are dating.
TMZ shared footage of the two blondes kissing by the water (it was so beautiful here in New York — happy they were able to enjoy it!) while onlookers gawked at their nonchalance. Recently, in an interview with the The Times, Baldwin said that her 2016 break-up with Bieber made them realize that they are better off as friends, and that they've found themselves in a really "very mature" place recently. So, it's unclear if they're just casual, or were inspired by Selena Gomez's song "Back to You" to give things another go.
Honestly, I'm just impressed Bieber made it out to Brooklyn.
