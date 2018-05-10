Sometimes, you really have to dig deep if you want to figure out what an artist is talking about in their music. That is not the case with Selena Gomez's new song, "Back To You." From the title alone, we previously speculated that the single was likely about Gomez's reunion with former flame Justin Bieber, and now the lyrics all but confirm it.
The single is a part of the 13 Reasons Why season 2 soundtrack, but in an interview with Zane Lowe, Gomez also described it as a "special project." While it could also maybe foreshadow what's going to go down this season on the Netflix show, it definitely seems to give a glimpse into that tumultuous time in the singer's life when she and The Weeknd broke up and, shortly after, was spotted spending time with Bieber.
Ahead, we've pulled out some of the most clear-cut lyrics that practically read like diary entries, and finally reveal just how long-coming this Bieber reunion actually was.
