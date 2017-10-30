Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Reportedly Split

"She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship," a source told the outlet. "It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them."
Apparently, the relationship has been hard for "months," and "It’s over for now, but they’re still in touch."
Original story was published below on October 30 at 2:05 p.m.
Sounds like trouble in paradise. Shortly after Selena Gomez was spotted on a (platonic) breakfast date with ex Justin Bieber, fans noticed that The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) had unfollowed some of Selena Gomez's family and friends on Instagram. Specifically, according to Glamour, the musician unfollowed her mother, her assistant (Theresa Mingus), her best friend (and donator of a life-saving kidney) Francia Raisa, and Priscilla DeLeon and Jay Cosme, the parents of her godson.
These two events may not be connected, since TMZ reported that Tesfaye was apparently okay with the two exes catching up, but it's hard to pretend this isn't odd. Luckily, he and Selena are still following each other, but it's safe to say that something is going down on the sidelines.
While we never got too many details about the ins and outs of their relationship, Gomez told Ryan Seacrest over the summer that she was ready to open up.
"It's really hard when I would want to spend so much time hiding things. It's too much pressure, and I think everyone gets over everything eventually," she said, perhaps subtly referring to Justin Bieber. "I just want to be happy. If that's me just being myself, then I don't really care."
Before this, she told Miami's Power 96.5 FM that she goes all in when it comes to love. "I just have always been that girl," she said. "I will give my heart and my soul to the person that I love. It’s just how I operate."
Naturally, this new development has people on Twitter jumping to all sorts of conclusions.
I’m so invested in The Weeknd and Selena Gomez breaking up, the last 50 things I searched were relating to them— Lybah Nawaz (@lybahsn) October 30, 2017
"I am not invested in the going-ons of celebrity romances" she says while googling up on the weeknd & selena gomez— ca-dia-ver ? (@incendianna) October 30, 2017
However, other people think fans just need a dose of chill.
Let @selenagomez b in peace she doesn’t need fake rumors. Why can’t she be friends with @justinbieber ? They’ve grown and respect each other— Liz Kuffo (@lizkuffo) October 30, 2017
