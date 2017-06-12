Selena Gomez Is Ready For Everyone To Know About Her Relationship

Ever since her highly publicized breakup with Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez has understandably kept her cards close to the vest when it comes to her love life. But now she's ready to stop hiding her relationship. During a radio interview with Ryan Seacrest on Friday, Gomez explained why she's ready to "go public" about her relationship with The Weeknd.
"It's really hard when I would want to spend so much time hiding things. It's too much pressure, and I think everyone gets over everything eventually," the 24-year-old said in what seemed to be a reference to her past relationship with Justin Bieber. "I just want to be happy. If that's me just being myself, then I don't really care."
"Obviously she's referring to The Weeknd," Seacrest clarified. Gomez politely corrected him by saying, "Abel...that's so weird!"
Gomez previously spoke about her new flame in a radio interview that aired on Miami's Power 96.5 FM last month. She described herself as "the kind of girl that loves tremendously big" adding that, "I just have always been that girl. I will give my heart and my soul to the person that I love. It’s just how I operate."
Love life aside, Gomez took a three-month break from the spotlight altogether last fall. She cited her mental health as the reason for the much-deserved hiatus.
"I've been doing this for so long and I needed a second to breathe," Gomez explained. "When I did that, I came back and I had it for a while, and I think it's safe to say I feel like I have a whole album put together at this point. I wanted to make sure my life was balanced and happy and healthy first."
