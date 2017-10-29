Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Hung Out, Because Famous Exes Can Be Friends

We interrupt your painstaking decryption of Jenny Slate and Chris Evans' tweets to bring you this other bit of celebrity exes news: Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber apparently sat at the same table at a Los Angeles cafe this morning. And yes, the Jelena crowd is beside itself.
Before we wade through breathless comments like "I'm shook to my core suddenly I ship them all over again" and reports that Gomez's boyfriend, The Weeknd, has unfollowed her on Twitter, let's offer the simplest explanation for the reunion: They're just hanging out. Even famous exes can still be friends.
According to TMZ, that's the case here. The pop stars have been spending more time together, both at Westlake Village cafes that serve his-and-hers bottled water and at Gomez's home. It's not out of character for the former couple, who have regularly reconnected, both in person and on social media, since their 2012 breakup. They've praised one another in the press, and they've continued to date other people. It's almost like they're adults or something.
It's also worth noting that both exes have new music to promote, and it probably doesn't hurt that the Biebs' all-white ensemble is giving off major DJ Marshmello vibes. On a less cynical note, there's a lot of catching up to do. She's undergone a major kidney transplant; he went and got that tattoo. You can't cover all that in just in a quick convo.
And what of The Weeknd, a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye? It's true that he and Gomez aren't following each other on Twitter, but they are connected on her platform of choice, Instagram. TMZ claims Tesfaye has no issue with the Bieber meet-ups. Until we hear otherwise, we're going to file this under "two people having a totally platonic coffee break." As you were.
