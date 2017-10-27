Story from Pop Culture

Selena Gomez Talks About Life-Changing Surgery For The First Time: "My Kidneys Were Done"

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images.
Last month, Selena Gomez shocked fans with the news that she had undergone a kidney transplant over the summer. The singer had the surgery due to her lupus, and explained that that was why she hadn't been in the public eye those past few months. The specifics of the surgery are still private, but on Monday, Gomez and her donor (and best friend) Francia Raísa will speak to the Today Show about the process.
"My kidneys were just done," Gomez says in a preview for the upcoming interview. "That was it. And I didn't want to ask a single person in my life and that was the day I came home, when I found out, and she volunteered and did it."
"You feel that Francia saved your life?" the interviewer asks.
"Because she did," Selena replies. "That's it."
Gomez had announced the news in a touching Instagram on September 14 with a heartfelt message to fans.

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

She went on to give a shout out to all those who were instrumental in the process, both during the surgery and the recovery. However, it's Raísa to whom she feels most indebted.
"I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery," Gomez continued. "And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."
