The singer and actress didn't hold back on addressing the larger issue at hand and the reason that we're still talking about her battle with the illness so long after the fact: The public's fixation on her past. "It's really frustrating," she said. "My past seems to be way more fascinating for people than my future, which bums me out." Gomez was particularly pointed in discussing the media's ruthless scrutiny of teenage stars who grew up in the limelight. "We’re easy targets," she explained. "Every single kid who was brought up like this is an easy target. It’s disgusting, because it’s interesting to grown adults that these kids go through weird things because they’re figuring out, ‘Do I like this? Do I love this? Maybe I love this person.'"