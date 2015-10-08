Selena Gomez Reveals Battle With Lupus

Things got pretty emotional for Selena Gomez last year, but we had no idea just how emotional. The singer fell off the radar and admitted to a brief stint in rehab for "emotional issues" in early 2014. At the time, rumors ran rampant that the former Disney star was battling alcohol or drug abuse, or that body issues were to blame for her self-enforced time-out. Now, the real story has come to light.
“I was diagnosed with lupus, and I’ve been through chemotherapy," Gomez revealed to Billboard Magazine. "That’s what my break was really about. I could’ve had a stroke.
Naturally, the gossip surrounding her absence took its toll.
“I wanted so badly to say, ‘You guys have no idea. I’m in chemotherapy. You’re assholes,'" she admitted. "I locked myself away until I was confident and comfortable again.”
Gomez's new album, Revival, goes on sale Friday.
