Selena Gomez Reveals She Had A Kidney Transplant This Summer

Meghan De Maria
Photo: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.
Selena Gomez shared a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday morning, writing that her friend Francia Raisa gave her "the ultimate gift."
Gomez revealed that she had a kidney transplant, which she needed because of conditions related to her lupus, explaining to her fans why she hadn't promoted her new music this summer.
"I'm very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn't promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of," Gomez wrote in her Instagram caption. "So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you."
The "Fetish" singer went on to thank her doctors, as well as Raisa. In the three photos Gomez shared, one of them shows her scar from the surgery.
"Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery, Gomez wrote. "And finally, there aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith."
