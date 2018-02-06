This time last year, people everywhere couldn't stop talking about 13 Reasons Why. It was the one trending topic that seemed to maintain months-worth of buzz — resulting in one Golden Globes nomination and plenty of hype around the series' follow-up season. In the meantime, the show's lead, Katherine Langford, seems to be have filled up her time off with one major beauty transformation. And the look is so familiar, you might confuse her for the show's producer, Selena Gomez.
Langford's debut role as Hannah Baker put her on the map in Hollywood. Ever since she came on the scene with those brunette curls and signature lob, it's been hard to imagine her any other way. But today, that changed.
Langford was spotted on set — in the dark, isolated woods, no matter — filming her latest role in the upcoming sci-fi film Spontaneous with a head full of bleached hair. According to Deadline, Langford will play teenager Mara Carlye, whose senior year suddenly goes awry when her classmates start spontaneously combusting. And while the spooky plot line is worth plenty of discussion itself, we'll go ahead and dedicate our attention to her new blond waves until the movie premieres.
Which brings up our first point: Is anyone else getting déjà vu of Gomez at the American Music Awards? Because this new look reminds us all too much of the singer and her former blond bob that gave off some serious Nirvana vibes. Coincidentally, Gomez happens to have gotten close with Langford while filming 13RW. At least now we can safely assume where Langford got the inspiration...
