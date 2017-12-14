13 Reasons Why was never really supposed to have a second season. The Netflix show is based on a book, and its title coincides nicely with the number of episodes in the first season. There were 13 episodes, and 13 reasons why Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) died by suicide. But Netflix viewers loved the show, and so it went forth with another season. This has left us very confused about the next season — would there be another death? Would Hannah Baker still be present? Would Clay (Dylan Minnette) still be the protagonist?
The second season wrapped production last week, based on Instagram evidence, which means we are finally free to probe for information on season 2.
"This season has been really interesting for a lot of reasons,” Katherine Langford, the show's star, told Entertainment Weekly in December. “It’s a different story than season 1, and I think that’s a good thing. This season we get to explore a lot more of the other characters and their journeys, which I’m excited about. As sad as it is, there is life after Hannah, and this season we get to see the effects it had on the people around her a lot more." Langford was recently nominated for a Golden Globe for her work in the first season.
Langford and her castmates — and Netflix, too — have shared as much as they can about the upcoming season. Naturally, they have to keep info to a minimum, so it's all a little cryptic. But no matter; ahead, all the information we know about 13 Reasons Why season 2.
