It's official: filming for 13 Reasons Why's second season has wrapped. While the new season won't be released until next year, the cast and crew have already celebrated a job well done with their recent wrap party that appeared to be a whole lot of fun.
Earlier today, Selena Gomez, who is one of the show's executive producers, shared evidence of the fun wrap party on Instagram. Her post featured two photo booth-style photo strips in which she posed with the cast. Accompanying the six happy pictures, Gomez wrote, "And this year wraps up with another committed journey with @13reasonswhy -Season 2 is coming. To every person on this project, thank you for coming back. Good or bad we are committed to having the tough conversations, to telling the story that can start change."
Others involved in the project shared photos from the recent party as well. Christian Navarro, who plays Tony Padilla, posed one-on-one with Gomez. In the photo, the singer has her arm around Navarro, and the actor captioned the pic, "Did it again." Actresses Amy Hargreaves and Michele Selene Ang also posted snap shots from the party's photo booth in which they posed in top hats, big sunglasses, and feather boas with fellow 13 Reasons Why stars.
In early October, filming for 13 Reasons Why's now finished season 2 was temporarily halted because the California wildfires posed a threat to Vallejo, California, where the show's filming took place. Based on the photos from the recent celebration, however, the short hiatus does not seem to affected the end product. Gomez is clearly very proud of what her cast and crew was able to produce for the upcoming season of the Netflix original series.
