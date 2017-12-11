Actress and singer Selena Gomez, who served as producer of the buzzy Netflix hit 13 Reasons Why, is proud of series star Katherine Langford's Golden Globe nomination, and she's taken to Instagram to share some love.
In a post accompanied by a touching photo of the two women embracing, Gomez writes: "AND to this gorgeous, kind hearted lady. You endured this character with such strength and softness. @katherinelangford I am so proud you are being acknowledged for doing just that! GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINEE!!! Ladies are shining!"
Langford just scored her first nomination for her heartbreaking turn as Hannah Baker in 13 Reasons Why. She is nominated alongside heavy hitters like Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale and Maggie Gyllenhaal in The Deuce, so it's easy to understand why Gomez is so excited.
Langford is understandably over the moon, as well. In a statement to MTV, she said, "Words can not express my sheer excitement and gratitude for being nominated by the HFPA this morning for portraying ‘Hannah Baker,’ a young woman whom I have come to truly love and understand. Hannah's story resonated with so many people, and I feel truly grateful to Netflix, Paramount TV, Brian Yorkey, Tom McCarthy, Selena Gomez, and all of our tremendous producers...and to our incredibly talented cast — who are also my dear friends, and our wonderful crew for bringing this story to life. Most of all, my sincere hope is that the recognition continues to shine a light on so many of the important life issues and struggles we portray in 13 Reasons Why. I’m forever grateful to have been given this opportunity and will continue to work hard to bring dignity, respect, and grace to such a powerful character.”
The Golden Globes will air on NBC, at 8pm EST on Jan. 7, 2018.
