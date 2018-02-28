Breathe A Sigh Of Relief: Taylor Swift Is Still Friends With Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez might still be friends! The sleuths over at Teen Vogue discovered that in a video posted to Swift's Instagram account, there lies a tiny clue: a framed photograph of Swift and Gomez. Why keep a photo of Gomez around unless you're still very good, very chummy friends? (It's also possible Swift keeps it around so she can spit at it every morning, but we're opting for the former. Go write your own vengeance fan fiction!)
Gomez and Swift were one-time queens of the teen pop culture industrial complex. They were both pop singers, both young stars, and they were friends!
"Taylor's amazing," Gomez told Glamour in 2012. "She's so smart and sweet and humble — and she's way more successful than I am! So when I see her after everything she's been through and she just wants to go home and bake cookies with me, that to me is awesome."
Duos sell, so Swift and Gomez's friendship caught a lot of attention. But as much as fans want to root for them, fans also seem convinced they're no longer friends. There have been rumors of a feud between the two since 2013. (That's just a year after the Glamour interview, if we're keeping track.)
Swift told Rolling Stone in 2014 that the rumors were all bunk. "People think they have my relationships all mapped out. There were all these blogs, like, 'Are they feuding? Are they fighting?'" she said, referencing Gomez. "Meanwhile Selena and I would be on the phone that night, laughing about it. We let them have that one."
In 2017, prior to the release of her album, Swift went dark, hiding from the press. During this time, Gomez herself got a kidney transplant and took her own media respite. This led to more feud rumors, fueled by the fact that Gomez is apparently back together with Justin Bieber. When Swift released her first single, though, Gomez voiced her admiration on social media.
"It’s honestly so inspiring," she told Apple Music interviewer Zane Lowe, referring to Swift's new album. "It’s really cool to surround yourself with people and be involved with people who are inspiring and changing the way that they dictate what they love — whether it's acting or music — and she's one of those people who will continue to do that."
