Justin Bieber Makes Out With Hollywood Royal In New Instagram

Well, ladies and gents, it looks as though Justin Bieber is dating a real Baldwin.
The pop star playboy has been linked to Kourtney Kardashian in recent weeks. But Instagram photos of his vacation with Hailey Baldwin suggest that he and the 19-year-old model may be more than just pals. Unless platonic buds just smooch on the dance floor like it ain't no thang.
Baldwin, daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, celebrated the New Year with the "What Do You Mean?" singer and his family in St. Barts. Here's just a sampling of what they got up to.
Hanging out in the sun:
Playing dress-up:
Bonding with the little Bieber sibs:
Totally forgetting that her eyes are UP HERE, JUSTIN:
And, you know, just getting frisky:
Is this more than a holiday fling? Is Kourtney Kardashian steaming mad? Will it be awkward given that Baldwin, who is close pals with Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, is very squad-adjacent to Bieber's ex Selena Gomez? Darned if we know, but consider our interest piqued.
