Yesterday, Justin Bieber took to Instagram to ask for help finding his newest crush: a dark-haired, green-eyed beautiful stranger. "Omg who is this!!" he captioned the photo, which received a staggering 1.2 million likes and 168,000 comments — staggering, considering she's not well-known at all. The noble Beliebers of Instagram boldly took on the task and, soon enough, they had an answer. Her name is Cindy Kimberly. According to Cosmo, she is a Canadian beauty blogger. What we know for sure is that she takes a lot of sultry selfies and likes cats, based on her Instagram feed.
Advertisement
Will finding his mystery help Biebz find love? Or, at least, kick his recent habit of posting throwbacks of ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez?
Kimberly, for one, is not sure how to handle this flood of attention. She posted a blank Instagram in response to the flood of online attention she's been getting. "I so do not know how to deal with this but I only have instagram (I did use to have a twitter account but I deactivated)." She added, "Edit: I just deleted my tumblr and someone took my old url." Frankly, we think she might be smart for staying on the DL. Remember how things worked out for the girl who licked Bieber's abs in his music video for "What Do You Mean?" That model told Broadly she received death threats! Stay safe, Cindy. And maybe ask Justin out if he doesn't beat you to it.
OPENER IMAGE: Matt Baron/REX Shutterstock.
Advertisement