Justin Bieber's Throwback Insta Of Selena Gomez Has Fans Fired Up

"What Do You Mean?" is the name of a Justin Bieber song. "What does this mean?" is what the pop star's fans are asking after he posted a throwback, lovey-dovey photo of him and ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez yesterday.
The Canadian crooner went on quite the Instagram frenzy, uploading multiple photos that show him at the hockey rink, chilling by the fire, and hanging out with everyone from Jay Z and Kevin Hart to The Weeknd. Although, one photo is particularly notable, as it shows Bieber and former flame Gomez canoodling on an ATV. It's not that great of a photo, but Beliebers have been puzzling over its meaning ever since it went up.
Allow the singer himself to put the rumors to rest. "Just a throwback, calm down," he captioned the photo.
In other words, these two probably aren't getting back together anytime soon. Still, Gomez must be on his mind. Either that, or someone's PR team really knows how to drum up interest in a new album, ahem.
OPENER IMAGE: Jim Smeal/BEI/REX Shutterstock.
