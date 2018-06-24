Did Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Just Make It Instagram Official…Again?

Looks like longtime lovebirds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin may have just made their relationship officially official. Days after the pair were spotted locking lips in New York City Bieber posted a clip on his Instagram story with Baldwin by his side.
In the video Bieber rests his head on the table, while Baldwin pokes her tongue out at the camera. Is this a case of “a couple that makes faces together is together?” Probably not, because that’s not actually a thing, but the clip could be a sign that their on-and-off situationship is finally in relationship territory. In addition to their most recent PDA moment, the duo was also spotted holidaying together in Miami in early June.
In between his off-again, on-again roller-coaster relationship with Selena Gomez, Bieber dated Baldwin from 2015 to 2016. When Baldwin spoke to E! News in 2016, she didn't deny the romance, but made it clear that the two were “not an exclusive couple.”
When questioned about the status of their relationship around that same time, Bieber told GQ that he didn’t want to “rush into anything” in case the pair ended up getting married someday. “What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged. It’s really hard to fix wounds like that. It’s so hard. I just don’t want to hurt her.” he told the magazine.
That’s a sweet sentiment, but who jumps that far ahead in thinking unless they really see someone as end game? Yeah, basically no one, which means this rekindling was in the cards all along. But, getting their relationship back on track wasn’t an easy road according to Baldwin.
In 2018, the model revealed to U.K. newspaper The Times that she and Bieber weren’t friends at a point after they “split” in 2016. Fortunately for shippers of this young couple, it seems like these two never stopped beliebing in each other or their obvious sparks.
There’s still no official word from either party about whether they’ve taken things to the next level this go-round. Although, anytime a couple’s not shy about making out in broad daylight or posting flirty videos to Instagram, it’s safe to say that they’re in it for the long haul.
Refinery29 has reached out to reps for Bieber and Baldwin for comment, and will update this post with any news.
