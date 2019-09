Did Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Just Make It Instagram Official…Again?

When questioned about the status of their relationship around that same time, Bieber told GQ that he didn’t want to “rush into anything” in case the pair ended up getting married someday. “What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged. It’s really hard to fix wounds like that. It’s so hard. I just don’t want to hurt her.” he told the magazine.