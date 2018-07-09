A Timeline Of Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Long & Winding Relationship

Just when you thought that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's ultra-quick engagement was the only one we would obsess over in 2018, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin said "Hold our beer, which we're sharing... because we're also engaged."
According to reports (and the very cryptic social media posts of the pair's respective fathers), Baldwin and Bieber are getting married, just one month into their newly-sparked romance. But while this alleged engagement may come as a shock to fans, these two actually have a much longer history than one may expect. In fact, while they may have only been spotted making out in Brooklyn less than one month ago, Baldwin and Bieber have a nine-year long relationship in the rearview mirror.
How did it all begin? Click through for a timeline of B-squared's relationship, from church friends to make out buddies to soon-to-be husband and wife.