In May, news broke that Grande and Davidson were "casually" dating. Despite report, they were dating very not casually — the timeline presented to the public was a little shorter than their actual narrative. They got engaged just a few short weeks after the news broke (and maybe two months after they first got together). Davidson shared a photo of the engagement ring just this weekend on Instagram. This couple slammed together like magnets, and, in Davidson's words, he's now submitted to a life of being Ariana Grande's "plus one."