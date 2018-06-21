Lastly, and most importantly, Robert Pattinson sits in on the interview. Pattinson allegedly played a role in this relationship. When Grande and Davidson first got engaged, sources reported that they were swanning about at Pattinson's birthday party, boasting of their engagement. And looky here, Pattinson's on The Tonight Show, just a couch away from Davidson, and no one thinks to ask about that fateful birthday party night. Davidson does, however, help promote Good Time, Pattinson's movie from last year.