Here's When Ariana Grande Is Performing At Coachella & How To Watch

If you said thank u, next to being body-to-body with thousands of people in the Indio, CA desert this weekend for Coachella — and, more importantly, Ariana Grande’s history-making headline performance — it’s really okay. Thanks to YouTube, you have an arguably better seat watching it from home.
For the ninth year in a row, YouTube will be livestreaming the festival, and that means Grande’s performance will literally be just a few clicks away. She is scheduled to perform on Sunday, April 14 at 10:30 p.m. PST, which means her performance will be at 1:35 a.m. on April 15 on the East Coast stream.
It sounds like the show will be more than worth staying up late for. Grande is rumored to bring out *NSYNC for a reunion during her set, so consider your eyes glued to this livestream.
Fans can find the stream on Coachella’s YouTube Channel or in the YouTube Music app. There are three channels to stream from giving people at home access to multiple performers at once, an experience you can’t get in person. While Grande’s performance will be on Channel 1, other acts and exclusive interviews will be shown across the channels. To make sure you don’t miss your favorites, you can create a personalized viewing schedule. The live stream will automatically change channels to make sure you get to see the artists you have selected.
In addition to Grande’s set, fans may want to add Guava Island to their viewing schedule. The highly-anticipated Childish Gambino and Rhianna film is scheduled to air across all three channels at 8 p.m. EST (in addition to being available on Amazon Prime).
As for Coachella’s second weekend, the is the first year Weekend 2 with have its own livestream. Instead of just a straight feed like Weekend 1, this one will be a curated selection of content. Coachella Curated, hosted by Jason Bentley from KCRW, will take a deep dive into the festival experience and deliver fans a slate of original content — encore and live performances, artist commentary, mini-docs, animated adventures, and more — to accompany the best bits of live music and in-studio interviews with Coachella performers,” according to a press release.
Some of those interviews will be done by none other than robot Lil Miquela. For her first time hosting on video and her first-ever appearance at Coachella, she will be bringing fans artist interviews with performers such as J Balvin and King Princess.
The live stream started at 4.p.m. on Friday, April 12, and will run through the weekend.
