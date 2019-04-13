Is Ariana Grande Reuniting *NSYNC For Her Coachella Set? An Investigation

When celebrities start their own rumors it’s a safe bet to believe them, right? Fingers crossed that’s the case for Ariana Grande’s latest tease that has fans convinced she will bring out *NSYNC during her Coachella performance.
The rumors first started when Grande posted a clip of herself at an *NSYNC concert as a child singing along to “I Drive Myself Crazy.” Then she shared a recent video of herself dancing to "Tearin' Up My Heart," which all but confirmed it. She captioned the video, “the best medicine,” with a heart emoji. “90s baby.”
Was she practicing the choreography for their upcoming collaboration? Only time will tell. A source told E! News that Grande and JC Chasez, former heartthrob and the band’s lead singer alongside Justin Timberlake, have been in discussions about a joint performance but that nothing is confirmed.
However, a second source said Lance Bass and Grande have been in the studio together, which sounds like they have something in the works. He was also spotted in the GBK Coachella Lounge getting a piece of jewelry for Grande made by Kate Mesta that featured song lyrics.
Iconic wouldn’t even begin to describe an *NSYNC rendition of “7 Rings.” This collaboration would be history-making for sure, but if it’s only a rumor, Grande already has guaranteed her spot in the Coachella history books. She is set to make history as the festival’s youngest ever headliner, and only the fifth woman ever to headline a day at Coachella — which she will do both Sunday, April 14 and Sunday, April 21.
