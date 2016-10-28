"Which boy band ruled the '90s?" is truly one of the great questions of our time. No, this is not a joke. It is a pressing issue that we're taking very seriously. First, let's get the ridiculous suggestions out of the way: The answer is not 98 Degrees or Hanson. And if you even try to suggest O-Town, your '90s right to participate in this debate will be swiftly revoked.
The true competition has always come down to the same two contenders — the Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC. Each group has their own set of strengths. "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" is still the go-to song at any large social gathering. *NSYNC, meanwhile, introduced Mr. Justin Timberlake to the world and had its own slew of "can't get it out of your head" hits. But each also stumbled on its path to the boy-band crown. The overalls photo. This disco moment. We just cannot.
To decide once and for all I, a lifelong Backstreet Boys fan, broke down the group's superiority by important categories like cuteness and longevity. My colleague, Ally Hickson, made the case for *NSYNC to be the one group that ruled them all.
Click through to decide for yourself.
