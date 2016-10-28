Greatest Longevity: *NSYNC



"If you don't think that *NSYNC has longevity, you need to leave. When your hit song is turned into a meme used for the indefinite future — hello, "It's gonna be May" — then you are still relevant in pop culture. When musicians try to use your old videos as inspiration for new ones — hello, Demi Lovato — then you've got staying power.



"*NSYNC didn't have as many albums as Backstreet, but they sold 2.4 million records in one week when they debuted their second album, No Strings Attached! Do you know how hard it is to sell even a million damn records in one week today?



"Justin Timberlake has gone on to have an incredibly successful solo career and that's thanks to *NSYNC — not just as a notoriety springboard, but because they also let him experiment. The later years of *NSYNC were practice for his solo career, and they even started to segue more into R & B.



"But the realest measure is this: When there was the prospect of an *NSYNC reunion, the internet lost their damn minds. And when those men popped up on stage with Justin Timberlake at the 2013 VMAs, people could NOT handle it. *NSYNC may not be touring anymore, but that's because they don't have to. They secured their legacy and they've moved on. Meanwhile, the Backstreet Boys are doing joint tours with other old acts on the '90s nostalgia circuit, and it's kind of sad.



"If *NSYNC did tour again, they would do it à la the Spice Girls — because I honestly think they have that kind of staying power. Be honest with yourself: If *NSYNC reunion tickets went on sale today, would you buy them?" — Ally Hickson